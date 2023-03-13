Port Fairy man forced to stay in motels for six months due to lengthy wait for public housing

For the past six months, Graeme Hamilton has been forced to live in motels.
The former Catalina Caravan Park tenant said he couldn't afford a private rental and he was waiting for a Department of Housing property to become available.
Mr Hamilton was one of about 15 tenants forced to move out of caravan park when it closed in September last year.
He had been paying $250 a week, an amount he could afford on a pension.
However, the 70-year-old has now been forced to find motel rooms - at a cost of about $100 to $120 a night - for almost 200 nights.
Mr Hamilton recently stayed in Geelong with his sister because he was unable to find a motel room in Warrnambool or Port Fairy due to events like the Port Fairy Folk Festival.
"I was paying $250 a week at Catalina but you can't get that anywhere else," he said.
Mr Hamilton said it was tough to find motels to stay in each week.
In addition to that the cost of living is increasing and he is usually forced to buy takeaway for his meals because of a lack of cooking facilities.
"Down the track soon it's going to get harder (to cover the cost of a motel room and food)," Mr Hamilton said.
Mr Hamilton said he believed the region needed more affordable accommodation.
"When Catalina shut down, there were about 15 or 16 people who had to leave there," he said.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell spoke about the region's growing homelessness crisis in parliament recently.
"The lack of affordable housing is a significant issue in south-west coast," Ms Britnell said.
"Many individuals and families are struggling to make ends meet and the number of people without secure accommodation is on the rise.
The government needs to do more."
Ms Britnell said the state government's promise of $25 million for social housing in Warrnambool would have little impact on the increasing number of homeless families across the region due to the significant and long standing public housing wait list.
"I call on the Andrews Labor Government to take immediate steps to invest in social and public housing in south-west coast," Ms Britnell said.
"This government must recognise that everyone has the right to safe, secure and affordable housing."
The waiting list for people wanting to live in Warrnambool has more than 1200 people on it.
But this doesn't include people from the area who are willing to relocate for a Department of Housing rental.
The data was last updated in June 2022.
