Jewellery, bank cards and wallets handed in to police during folk festival

By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 14 2023 - 11:25am, first published 10:41am
A large number of lost personal items have been handed in to the Port Fairy police station during the folk festival. Police Sergeant Dave Walkley has requested anyone who lost items contact the station on 5568 1007.

