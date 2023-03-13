Port Fairy police have collected an enormous amount of lost property during the folk festival.
Town police station commander Sergeant Dave Walkley said the lost property included personal items such as jewellery and bank cards.
"We are requesting that anyone who lost property contact the Port Fairy police station on 5568 1007," he said.
"There's quite a bit of jewellery and also wallets and cards. I'm sure people are now realising they have lost property and a lot of items have been handed in here."
Sergeant Walkley said reduced entertainment in the streets also led to far fewer incidents in the Port Fairy central business district during the long weekend.
He congratulated the organisers for running an outstanding event.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.