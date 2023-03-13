The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

All four men have been remanded in custody on family violence-related charges to appear in court on Tuesday

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 14 2023 - 10:08am, first published 9:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four men in separate cases to appear at Warrnambool court after arrests

Four men will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court in separate cases on Tuesday charged with offences allegedly relating to family violence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.