Four men in separate cases to appear at Warrnambool court after arrests

Four men will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court in separate cases on Tuesday charged with offences allegedly relating to family violence.
A Portland man in his 30s has been charged with two counts of aggravated burglary.
He's been charged with trespass with intent to assault while armed with a hammer.
Police will allege the man went to a Portland property with the intent to assault two women known to him.
Other charges also relate to the two women.
He's also been charged with multiple counts of causing criminal damage, making threats to inflict serious injury and unlawful assaults relating to an incident on Sunday.
A Warrnambool man aged in his late 30s has also been charged with family violence-related offences allegedly involving his female partner.
Those charges include recklessly causing injury, unlawful assault, using a carriage service to menace, making threats to both kill and inflict serious injury and possessing methamphetamine, GHB, cannabis and controlled weapons in a licensed premise.
Police allege the man was found in possession of a knife and letter opener.
Another Warrnambool man in his late 30s appeared briefly in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday, did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.
He's been charged with breaching an intervention order, persistent breaches of an IVO, making a threat to kill and bail offences.
He already has several matters in the court system.
The man was remanded in custody until March 30. A magistrate ordered the man be assessed by a forensic medical officer.
The remaining man was already on bail for family violence-related alleged offending and police now claim he's breached his bail conditions.
He has matters already listed in the Warrnambool court on April 17, May 8, June 26 and August 14.
All four men are expected to appear in court on Tuesday for bail/remand hearings.
