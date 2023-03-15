20 Eccles Lane, Purnim | Farmlet and privacy

This is your opportunity to purchase a modern home with four bedrooms and three living areas, all set on about 65 acres of farming land, only a short drive from the northern outskirts of Warrnambool.
The property is a private and generously-sized family home set among landscaped gardens, with fruit and nut trees, a chicken house and vegetable garden.
The home itself offers 36 squares of under-roof living with plenty of room for a growing family to spread their wings with four extra large bedrooms, two bathrooms and three living spaces.
A large open plan kitchen, living and dining area is the hub of the home, equipped with a 900mm cook top and oven. The island bench overlooks the area and leads directly onto an undercover entertainment space that enjoys a garden outlook.
A rumpus room extends from the main living area with a northeast view over the garden and can be closed off to adapt to small or large-scale gatherings.
To maximise privacy, the parent retreat is in the west wing and has a third living area opposite the main bedroom, away from the additional three bedrooms in the east wing.
Externally the property provides ample room in the oversized garage to accommodate two 4x4 vehicles with added space for storage and two additional lockup sheds both have concrete floors; the larger is 18 x 12 meters (approx.) with a workshop and power whilst the other shed is 15 x 7 meters (approx.) plus, there is sundry shedding onsite.
Superbly set up as a functional farmlet, the property offers excellent water security with a large Rhino tank for freshwater, town water plus a bore for stock water.
The farmland is divided into several smaller paddocks to suit various farming pursuits and the fencing is all mostly new and suitable for both sheep and cattle, with cattle yards, a crush and loading ramp for stock management.
The pastures are regularly fertilised and sewn with top performance grasses; Base and Bealey Rye grasses, Plantain and Clover - and there is creek frontage to Drysdale Creek.
In addition to this property, another 40 acres (approx.) of farmland on a separate title is available to purchase and is located close to the existing home, allowing for an increase in stock levels.
Lifestyle opportunities like this one are in high demand!
