A home among the gum trees | On The Land

March 16 2023 - 9:00am
20 Eccles Lane, Purnim | Farmlet and privacy

This is your opportunity to purchase a modern home with four bedrooms and three living areas, all set on about 65 acres of farming land, only a short drive from the northern outskirts of Warrnambool.

