Today across the south-west will be partly cloudy with a warm and mostly dry week ahead.
On Tuesday there's the chance of fog early this morning with light winds becoming southerly 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon then becoming lighter in the evening.
Tops across the region will be about 25 degrees, with 28 expected in Ararat, Colac and Mortlake and 21 in Portland.
A high pressure system over the Tasman Sea extends a ridge to the north-west over southern Victoria, while an inland trough extends into the north of the state.
The high will move slowly eastwards maintaining a warm, humid northeasterly airflow over Victoria. Winds will tend more north-westerly on Wednesday ahead of the next frontal system, which will cross Tasmania on Thursday.
Wednesday will be a cloudy 23 degrees, Thursday a shower or two 22, Friday a cloudy 26 with a 60 per cent chance of up to one millimetre of rain, Saturday a partly cloudy 22 (30 per cent chance of 1mm) and Sunday a cloudy 22.
