The number of visitors to Camperdown's Mount Leura and Mount Sugarloaf halved during the COVID-19 pandemic but latest data shows those figures are slowly creeping back.
An average of 2000 people visited the summit car park and Mount Leura each month last year, a pedestrian counter has revealed, which was about 100 more than when COVID restrictions were put in place.
It's an encouraging sign for the volcanic landmarks which once averaged 3600 monthly visitors before the pandemic.
Mount Leura and Mount Sugarloaf Management Committee chairperson Caroline Duynhoven said the group had worked hard to improve both the visitor experience and the biodiversity of the area.
She said the committee's focus was now to improve accessibility for all people using the paths, trails and facilities.
"It's a changing place and it continues to change," Ms Duynhoven said.
Three positions are now open to help carry out the site's management plan, including two three-year terms and one single-year casual vacancy.
Central Ward Councillor Laurie Hickey encouraged residents to nominate.
"These are good opportunities to connect with the community and meet like-minded people and make a difference," he said.
"The committee of management is doing a marvellous job and it's great to see the community using the facilities."
Application forms can be found here or at Camperdown's Civic Centre. Entries close on March 29.
