I'm very proud of what we've done with the club and what the club has done with us.- David McKenzie
When David McKenzie signed up to complete his bronze medallion 60 years ago, he never knew it would change his life.
His love of the ocean led him to becoming one of the inaugural members of the Port Campbell Surf Lifesaving Club.
The 77-year-old is still an active member and on Sunday he had the honour of patrolling alongside members from three generations of his family.
"It was a great feeling," Mr McKenzie said of the surprise set up by club captain Darcy Tribe.
Mr McKenzie and his wife Marie also had a new club award named in their honour.
The David and Marie McKenzie Family Lifesaver of the Year award will be presented for the first time at the club's annual dinner in May.
Mr McKenzie said it was a huge honour for the couple.
"It means a lot to both of us," he said.
"I'm very proud of what we've done with the club and what the club has done with us."
Mr McKenzie said his involvement with the club meant he had been given many opportunities.
"I've graduated through the club, gaining various awards," he said.
"I value the fact that I am considered a leader in the organisation."
Mr McKenzie said his wife had contributed as much to the club as he had.
He has held a number of committee positions over the years and enjoyed training youngsters to become volunteer lifeguards.
He's been involved in a number of rescues over the years, including one that tragically took the lives of two fellow club members and mates Ross and Andrew Powell.
"That was the lowest ebb of my career," Mr McKenzie said.
However, it spurred him on to remain an active member of the club.
"If anything, it made me think, I need to stay involved to help make sure it never happens again," Mr McKenzie said.
Mr Tribe said Mr McKenzie was an inspiring leader and a valued member of the club.
"David has served in multiple roles in the club and he has been a role model for many people in the community," he said.
"There is no better family to name this award after and it was fitting to announce it while all three generations of the family were on patrol."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.