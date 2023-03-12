The Standard
South-west motorist blows three times over legal alcohol limit in Warrnambool

Monique Patterson
Monique Patterson
Updated March 12 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 3:50pm
Police will be out in force as part of Operation Arid.

Warrnambool police are disappointed some motorists have put lives at risk in the past few days.

