Warrnambool police are disappointed some motorists have put lives at risk in the past few days.
Acting Senior Sergeant Craig Merry, the acting road manager for Warrnambool police, said a number of people had been issued with infringements as part of Operation Arid, which runs until midnight on Monday.
A male was caught driving in the Warrnambool CBD with a blood alcohol reading of .238 on Saturday.
"That's very concerning," Acting Senior Sergeant Merry said. "That's three, nearly four times over the limit."
A female motorist returned a positive drug test on Mortlake Road on Saturday, while another local male was nabbed drink driving.
"Police units have been out 24 hours a day since the operation started," Acting Sergeant Merry said.
"We want everyone to enjoy their long weekend without the consequences of road trauma.
"Plan ahead, take regular breaks when you're driving and don't use devices," Acting Senior Sergeant Merry said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
