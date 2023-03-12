South West Pirates men's coach Craig Gibbs says the future of volleyball in the region has reason for plenty of excitement.
The division two men, alongside four other Warrnambool-based teams competed strongly in the 49th edition of the annual seaside tournament, with 90 teams from Victoria and other states descending on the city over the March long weekend.
Gibbs' team finished third overall after a strong campaign across the two days and said his group were an exciting group of players who've done the city proud over the weekend.
On Sunday, the division two men knocked over the previously undefeated Adelaide team 3-0 in a sign of the talent within the team.
He said it was exciting to see the development of the team, especially throughout the much-anticipated seaside tournament.
"We've got five players still in their teens and playing against grown men most of the time, so over the weekend they were nervous at the start but got better as the games went on," Gibbs said on Sunday.
"The confidence is definitely building as each game goes on. It's just about self-confidence and that'll continue to grow.
"They probably don't think they're good enough to compete against grown men but they are. They're basically kids and they've held their own."
He added the group would take plenty from their matches across the weekend and would be better for the run.
"In games we've been beaten we've been right in it we just needed the polish to finish it off," he said. "But to finish third in what is a 12-team competition is fantastic and they'll build from that moving forward."
The South West Pirates' division three men's side finished top of its pool and played Melbourne-based Wallabies on Sunday night for a spot in the grand final on Monday. The Pirates' junior girls team showed positive signs and finished the tournament in sixth, while the ladies' team finished fifth in their pool.
The annual seaside tournament concludes on Monday with the grand finals.
Warrnambool Volleyball Association president Tanya Hughes said the weekend so far had been a success, labelling the tournament as a vibrant and welcoming environment.
"We've had a lot of teams from around different parts of the country come and compete, a lot have brought their own supporters and watched the other games too so it's been terrific to see," she said. "Everyone's had a really good time which is great. Maybe a bit tired now but it's been enjoyable. It is a big family environment. We're now looking forward to Monday's grand finals which is going to be exciting."
