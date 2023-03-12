The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Melbourne-based Steph Barnett looks to defend Warrnambool Lawn Open women's title

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated March 12 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melbourne-based Steph Barnett is looking to defend her Warrnambool Lawn Open women's title on Monday. Picture by Meg Saultry

Reigning Warrnambool Lawn Open women's champion Steph Barnett says it would be "amazing" to win a second title in a tournament she grew up playing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.