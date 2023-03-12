Reigning Warrnambool Lawn Open women's champion Steph Barnett says it would be "amazing" to win a second title in a tournament she grew up playing.
Barnett, this year's second seed, will feature in Monday's open women's grand final, where she'll meet first seed Tayla Stenta.
She is yet to drop a set and said she would rely on her big serve and strong forehands as she aims to defend her 2022 title.
The Melbourne-based Barnett, 28, first entered Labour Day weekend tournament as an under 12 player and has rarely missed an open since.
"It's always a really good opportunity to play against girls you've played against your whole life," she said. "I've been coming here since I was about 10 or 12. I love the people here, everyone who runs it, its a great country tournament, it's good fun."
Barnett, who played college tennis in Louisiana, won both her semi and quarter finals on Sunday, defeating Danielle McIntyre in the latter in what was a rematch of last year's grand final.
"We had a really good match, we grew up playing together," Barnett said.
Barnett, a health and physical education teacher, said she had seen first-hand the Warrnambool Lawn Open grow over the years to now include a thriving off-court dynamic.
"There was a bit of social (in the past) but not so much, now they have all the live music and food trucks, it keeps people here for a little bit longer and creates that family environment. Everyone gets together and it's really inclusive."
Aaron Addison and Joshua Tran will face off in the men's open final on Monday.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
