Melbourne's Renee Enbom says Warrnambool Lawn Open's grasscourts and "festival-like atmosphere" drew her to enter the three-day tournament.
Enbom called the Labour Day weekend event the "best tournament in Victoria", with her husband Justin Cox, who worked at Tennis Victoria, on the committee who awarded Warrnambool best tournament in 2020-21.
"He looked at the Warrnambool submission... and thought, we need to go play here," she said. "That's how we ended up here.
"The courts are in great condition, the sun's shining and the games are competitive."
Enbom said she was enjoying her time in Warrnambool and would return next year, with her children Eliza, 12 and Xavier, 9 entering the tournament in 2024.
The barrister said her family had attended the Warrnambool Lawn Open with a group of about 10 families - 50 people all up - from their local kindergarten.
"It's going to be an annual event with these families," she said.
The Melbourne-based Enbom has enjoyed a successful first two days of the tournament, advancing to the D grade mixed doubles quarter finals on Sunday afternoon alongside Cox.
She will also contest the D grade doubles division two semi finals on Sunday, after bowing out in the division one doubles round of 16 in a tight 6-8 loss.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
