The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool's Chloe Mutton wins gold at little athletics state championships

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
March 15 2023 - 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Mutton won three medals at Little Athletics Victoria's track and field championships. Picture supplied

Warrnambool's junior athletes' success on the state stage is testament to the strength of the sport locally, according to one of their coaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.