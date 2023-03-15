Warrnambool's junior athletes' success on the state stage is testament to the strength of the sport locally, according to one of their coaches.
Warrnambool Little Athletics Centre produced a strong showing at the 2022-23 State Track and Field Championships in Melbourne last weekend, which included seven medals.
Leading the way was Chloe Mutton, who won gold in the girls under-17 100-metre hurdles, along with silver in the high jump and bronze in the long jump.
It followed Mutton's two silver medals in the 100-metre hurdles and high jump silver at Athletics Victoria's under 14 to 18 track and field championships last month.
Meanwhile, Jeff Collins won silver in the boys under-17 javelin at the championships, while Charlotte Staaks won bronze in the under-11 1500-metre event. Manaia Bremner picked up silver and bronze medals in the boys under-11 1500-metre and 800-metre events.
Warrnambool Little Athletics coach Mark Jansz said it was a strong result for the team, which featured 19 athletes, including many personal bests.
"The kids really represented Warrnambool really well," Jansz said.
He said Warrnambool's numbers at the state championship had grown from last year.
"Some of our kids on the state level show athletics is going really well locally," he said.
It was the first time the little athletics championships featured an under-17 competition, which aimed to give athletes more opportunities to compete.
"After under-15s or 16s they transfer across to senior athletics but they've increased the age groups to keep more kids involved," Jansz said.
Warrnambool Little Athletics Centre's season comes to a close with the conclusion of the state championships. They will now prepare for the cross country season.
Jansz said the centre would look to build on its numbers next season with the use of a refurbished Brauerander Park. In other results, Camperdown's Aidan Conheady finished with a silver medal in the under-16 boys' high jump final.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
