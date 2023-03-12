The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool-trained Wagon Wheel and Aurora Symphony to contest 2023 Adelaide Cup

By Tim Auld
Updated March 12 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagon Wheel, pictured last month at the Valley, will line up in Monday's Adelaide CUp. Picture by Racing Photos.

Wagon Wheel is crying out for more distance and I believe the two miles will be right up his alley.

- Aaron Purcell

Two Warrnambool trained horses will run in Monday's $300,000 group two Adelaide Cup over 3200 metres at Morphettville.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.