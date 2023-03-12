Wagon Wheel is crying out for more distance and I believe the two miles will be right up his alley.- Aaron Purcell
Two Warrnambool trained horses will run in Monday's $300,000 group two Adelaide Cup over 3200 metres at Morphettville.
Aaron Purcell saddles up his lightly raced New Zealand bred stayer Wagon Wheel while Aurora's Symphony carries the hopes of Symon Wilde's stable in the two-mile staying test.
Purcell rates Wagon Wheel a great light-weight chance in Adelaide's feature staying race.
"Wagon Wheel hasn't done a thing wrong since we got him from New Zealand," Purcell told The Standard.
"He's only had the four rides for us and has kept on improving at each run.
"We've lifted the bar with him to run in the Adelaide Cup but he's not the roughest.
"He goes into the cup on the back of two very good runs over 2500 metres at Moonee Valley which resulted in a win and a second placing.
"Wagon Wheel is crying out for more distance and I believe the two miles will be right up his alley while some of his rivals might struggle at the distance."
Aurora's Symphony goes into the Adelaide Cup in great form after wins in the Colac and Launceston Cup at his last two outings.
The six-year-old ran seventh in last year's Adelaide Cup and Wilde is hoping he'll improve on that performance.
"I'm really happy how Aurora's Symphony has been running," Wilde said.
"We used a similar preparation last year to get into the Adelaide Cup after wins in the Colac and Launceston Cups.
"I thought he was a shade unlucky in the Adelaide Cup last year and appears to my eye to be going better this year.
"I'm confident he'll run well."
Bookmakers rate Aurora's Symphony as an $11 hope while Wagon Wheel is a $17 chance.
MEANWHILE, Warrnambool Racing Club hosts an eight-race program on Monday.
Former Koroit-based jockey Declan Bates, who now resides in Ballarat, returns to the saddle after recovering from a broken right ankle.
Bates has five rides at the meeting.
The first race at Warrnambool is scheduled to start at 12.35pm.
