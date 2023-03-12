The Standard
Dennington opener Josh Barr's unbeaten half-century the catalyst in qualifying final 'epic' against Allansford-Panmure

Updated March 12 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 12:00pm
Dennington opener Josh Barr's gritty half-century was the catalyst for a competitive first-innings total. Picture by Anthony Brady

Dennington batsman Josh Barr's crucial half-century in a low-scoring qualifying final thriller against Allansford-Panmure has been hailed as "epic" by skipper Shannon Beks.

