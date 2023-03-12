Dennington batsman Josh Barr's crucial half-century in a low-scoring qualifying final thriller against Allansford-Panmure has been hailed as "epic" by skipper Shannon Beks.
The sixth-placed Dogs dug deep to hold off the third-placed Gators in a Warrnambool and District association division one upset which came down to the second-last ball of the match, with Beks' group defending 132 after youngster Ethan Boyd was run-out for the final wicket and four runs still required.
Beks described the win as one of his favourite matches to have played in and praised Barr for ultimately setting the game up for his side.
The left-hander, who was at one stage three runs from 70 balls as wickets tumbled around him, gathered pace throughout his brave knock to score an unbeaten 52 and give the Dogs a platform to bowl to.
"It was so good from the boys, that's one of the best wins I reckon I've ever been a part of," he told The Standard.
"Josh was epic, he kept us in the game. At that point we needed to stick around and show some ticker and he did that to a tee, we couldn't have asked for much more.
"When we lost early wickets, his ability to just stick fat and place so much value on his wicket, it was the difference. At one stage I said to one of the boys, if we can get to 100 it gives us something to bowl to and to get to 130 was fantastic.
"It was honestly an epic knock."
The Dogs leader, who took 3-19 with the ball to lead the way, said he was thrilled with the bowling group's discipline in crucial moments of the match.
"When you've got runs on the board in a final you always feel like you're ahead of the game," he said.
"When Xav bowled Chris Bant, who was looking in good touch, I felt we were on. We just backed ourselves in and never went away from our plans.
"Our bowling and fielding is certainly our strength and we feel like when we're doing that part of the game well, the rest of our game stacks up."
The Gators needed eight to win off the final over, with Liam Couch holding his nerve with the ball to deliver the goods.
"He's been injured so it's the first time he's bowled in five, six weeks," he said.
"Couchy's such a good cricketer and I had full faith him in to deliver. Even in the last over of the day the pitch was tough to bat on, if you hit a good length it was hard to score."
