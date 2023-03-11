The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Ray and Casey McGillivray celebrate division one, four premierships with Warrnambool Bowls Club

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
March 11 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Bowls Club's Casey and Ray McGillivray celebrate their respective division three and one premierships on Saturday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Casey McGillivray jokes she had to join Warrnambool Bowling Club just to spend more time with her father Ray.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.