Casey McGillivray jokes she had to join Warrnambool Bowling Club just to spend more time with her father Ray.
Now, she's a premiership player in her first season at the club, among its division three-winning side during Saturday's Western District Playing Area's grand final.
It was a day of triumph for the McGillivray's, with Ray winning his second division one premiership with Warrnambool Gold, while the club also went on to win the division two flag.
"It's absolutely unbelievable," Ray, 67, said of the club's three flags. "You come here hoping you get the three don't you, but that's amazing."
Casey, who is the eldest of Ray's three daughters, has enjoyed spending time with her dad on game day, with both their teams sporting a similar fixture.
"We're not in the same divisions but we played at the same places so it's been good," she said.
She said she had been pleasantly surprised by the fiercely competitive nature of lawn bowls since joining its ranks.
"I'm a netballer, I coach now (at Allansford) and don't play but I still feel that competitive spirit when I play (bowls) which is something I thought I'd said goodbye too but it's back," she said.
Ray, who is in his fourth season, was thrilled to have Casey, 41 join him at the club, while the sport also keenly contested at McGillivray family get-togethers.
"The thing is we're so competitive, it doesn't matter, table tennis, it doesn't matter," Ray said.
Casey said while the pair had trained together in the lead up to grand final day, they always aimed to one up each other in the process and earn bragging rights.
"Some days you go home and say 'I got the mat more than pop'," she said.
They agreed they would be back next season to defend their titles.
"We just hope this encourages people to come back and play," Ray said. "I mean what a great turnout today (Saturday)."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
