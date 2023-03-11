Bookaar skipper Tim Fitzgerald says belief is taking his group far in the quest for South West Cricket glory, with the Pelicans advancing to the grand final off the back of a stunning semi-final display against Pomborneit on Saturday.
The Bulls - who finished equal top of the table - were knocked out of the premiership race in dramatic fashion with the match finished within a matter of hours and the Pelicans within just one win of hoisting the flag aloft.
Fitzgerald's group, inspired by a dynamic spell from Michael Winzar (4-18), rolled the highly-fancied Bulls for just 63 before racing down the target four wickets down.
He said he couldn't be prouder of the manner in which his side conducted itself.
"It's huge, it's been unbelievable," Fitzgerald said.
"I think we're just starting to believe in ourselves I think, the mixture of our team is starting to really come together.
"You strive to make finals and if you get through to grand finals you take them, but the club's sitting nicely and it's a wonderful feeling.
"We can't wait to get stuck into it (grand final)."
The Pelicans leader - who once again contributed strongly with a handy cameo after a brief scare in the run-chase - praised the bowling group for their relentless lines and pressure.
"I didn't quite think it'd pan out this way. There was nothing wrong with the pitch, we knew if it was going to do anything it would be in the first few overs so I won the toss and bowled," he said.
"It wasn't the pitch that took the wickets, we just bowled in good areas. They tried to play their normal way and it went our way.
"Our bowlers were terrific. It was a great performance."
Fitzgerald said there was slight temptation to tinker with the batting order in a bid to quickly shut down any hope of the Bulls' bowlers finding any early wickets but ultimately opted to stick with what had worked all year - the opening combination of Simon Baker and Eddie Lucas.
The duo did little wrong to put on 48 runs to ultimately ice the game.
"Simon and Eddie have opened all year for me but I did consider sending young Paddy Baker in, he just hits the ball so hard straight and so I thought about sending him in to ice the game early," he said.
"But just trusted my openers, they've done it all year. They did the job in the end, we were 0-48 and lost four quick ones but the job was done so I'm proud of the boys."
