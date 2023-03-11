Patrick and Louise Harrington have been attending Port Fairy Folk Festival since the early 1980s.
Mr Harrington first heard about Folkie through friends.
Since then, the couple from Northcote in Melbourne have attended almost 40 times in its 46 year history.
"I love the feeling of community: the feeling when you're here is another world," Mr Harrington said.
"There was a guy who used to come from overseas, John McCutcheon, he came here for years and when he used to play here you couldn't get into the tents because he was so popular, you had to get there hours before.
"He was a great storyteller and played a lot of instruments."
Mr Harrington said he was looking forward to seeing Australian rock group The Waifs perform this year, while Mrs Harrington said she wanted to watch American artist Eric Bibb on stage.
Mrs Harrington said she loved to watch the emerging artists.
She said while they used to plan who they wanted to see perform live, the pair enjoyed discovering new artists.
"The good thing about the festival is because we've been coming for so long, we used to rush off and try and see one artist.
"But if you go to the other artists you actually get nice surprises."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
