Fun, friends and teamwork - that's the attitude of Warrnambool's under 10 girls squad at this weekend's Life Saving Victoria Junior State Championships.
Warrnambool's Lady Bay Beach has been a hub of excitement, with the three-day carnival, which started Friday, drawing close to 1000 nippers competing in events from beach sprints to board events.
Among Warrnambool's team of around 60 competitors is its under 10 girls squad featuring Indi Griffith, Daisy Amor, Maggie Corbett and Sadie Boyle.
The group said they were having "so much fun" at the championships, competing in both individual and team events including sprints and board.
For Amor, Corbett and Boyle, it's their third year in the nippers program, while Griffith is enjoying her first season in the sport.
Corbett said she preferred to compete as a team alongside her friends, while Amor added they worked to help each other out as a group.
Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club coach Travis Madigan said his athletes were putting their best foot forward in their events.
"They're competing against the best of the best... so it brings out the best," he said.
He said his goal as coach was to promote inclusion throughout the three-day event.
"We want them to have a go at as many events as possible," Madigan said of his athletes. "Personal achievement is a big one for us... if they medal, it's a fantastic by-product.
"But if they get out there, enjoy themselves, are active, that's what we're after."
Madigan said many of Warrnambool's nippers would go on to become future life savers in the community.
"That's the whole aim of nippers and the whole comp squad. Our general nipper program, that's the stepping stone," he said. "As a 13-year-old nipper, they can competently go out and save a life. That's our main objective, the competition side is just a bonus along the way."
While the event has been months in the making, Madigan said atmosphere had been building in the week leading up to the event.
"You can feel it in the community, the caravan parks are full, we've got so many people up the street," he said. "That's always a good spin-off when you get close to 1000 applicants, they bring their families here."
Among Warrnambool's early results, Hugh Fawcett won gold in the under 12 board final on Saturday, while Molly McNeil finished with two silver medals in the under 11 girls board and long run finals. Hannah Ragg also won silver in the under 11 iron final, while Hugo Philpot and Penny Taylor won bronze in the under 11 boy's board and under 9 girls board finals respectively.
On Friday, Fawcett and Cooper Karcew took out silver in the under 12 boys sprint, the under 11 girls sprint relay won bronze, while McNeil also finished third in the under 11 girls sprint.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
