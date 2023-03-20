Port Campbell's Crayfest opens this weekend with 'Eat, Cray, Love' - a six-course degustation dinner at the town's surf lifesaving club.
Dean Davison from The Perch at Lavers Hill and Hila Perry from Schulz Organic Dairy in Timboon will deliver the fine dining experience from 6pm on Friday.
This year's menu includes southern rock lobster, octopus and black abalone harvested by Port Campbell's two remaining commercial fishermen. Sea urchin, local duck and organic dairy are also on the menu.
Crayfest president Lee McLeod said the night was about showcasing local produce and supporting businesses in the region.
"There was huge praise for Dean and Hila's dishes at our inaugural 'Eat, Cray, Love' event last year - they were works of art," she said.
"We are looking forward to seeing what they both create at this year's event."
The festival itself opens on Saturday with fishing clinics on the pier and grazing platters at the surf lifesaving club. Nearby restaurants will feature seafood menus throughout the weekend.
Crayfest's street parade will start at 11:30am on Sunday, with a food market and live music taking place on the Port Campbell tennis courts after midday..
This year's lineup includes Leslie D. King & The Trembling Shakes, psychedelic rock band Melt and seventeen-year-old singer Evie Mae, among many others.
Tickets for 'Eat, Cray, Love' are $220 per person and still available at crayfest.com.au
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.