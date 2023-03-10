I think pressure, dot balls and stuff when it comes to finals cricket it's just as important as taking wickets.- Shannon Beks
Dennington captain Shannon Beks is relishing the chance to play finals again, with his side set to welcome back a key player for its qualifying final clash with Allansford-Panmure on Saturday.
The sixth-placed Dogs will taste Warrnambool and District cricket finals for the first time since 2018-19 against the third-placed Gators, with the return of bowler Samuel Worden a major boost.
"It's good to be back playing finals, we haven't played for a few years," Beks said.
"The boys are keen and ready to go, it should be good fun.
"He (Worden) has been pretty good for us this year. "
The Dogs face a tough task in dismantling the in-form Gators, fresh off wins against Port Fairy and Merrivale.
Batting is one of the Gators' strengths, evident by the side scoring more runs (1908) than any other team during the regular season. Beks acknowledged the Gators' batting was a strength.
"Their top-order's pretty good but they've got lots of blokes that can chip in down the order," he said.
"They're a pretty even side so I think we just have to control what we can and worry about bowling good lines and lengths and try not to let them get away too much.
"I think pressure, dot balls and stuff when it comes to finals cricket is just as important as taking wickets."
The Gators aren't light on bowlers either, with Simon Richardson (30 wickets), Ben Boyd (19) and Ethan Boyd (6) forming the nucleus of a potent attack.
Beks said it was important his side focused on playing its "best brand of cricket".
"I think the competition's pretty even," he said.
"Although they were a few spots higher than us, I don't think the gap's too far so hopefully we can get a decent account of ourselves."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
