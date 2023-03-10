The Standard
Dennington faces Allansford-Panmure in first finals appearance since 2018-19

Matt Hughes
Matt Hughes
Updated March 10 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 1:30pm
Henry Walker will be a key player for Dennington against Allansford-Panmure. Picture by Anthony Brady

I think pressure, dot balls and stuff when it comes to finals cricket it's just as important as taking wickets.

- Shannon Beks

Dennington captain Shannon Beks is relishing the chance to play finals again, with his side set to welcome back a key player for its qualifying final clash with Allansford-Panmure on Saturday.

