Guilty plea after serious assaults against women

A Framlingham man has admitted to strangling and punching multiple women including a pregnant ex-partner.
The 34-year-old man pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday to serious assault-related offences against multiple women, including conduct endangering life which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' jail.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Kevin Mullins told the court the man and his former partner were arguing on March 10, 2022, before he strangled her for about 20 seconds then punched her.
Then on April 18 the man entered the victim's home, throwing her to the ground before twice strangling her and punching her multiple times.
On July 19 he argued with a family member before grabbing her by the throat and striking her eye. He then picked up a pair of scissors and threatened to stab her.
Then on November 25 the man punched a woman, who was pregnant with his child, in the eye. He'll be sentenced on April 14.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
