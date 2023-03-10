Warrnambool division one skip Paul O'Donnell says his team will embrace its underdog tag as it plans to derail City Memorial's quest of a third-straight flag.
Warrnambool Gold is aiming to win its first division one flag in three years - and seven in 10 seasons - when it meets reigning premier City Memorial in the Western District Playing Area grand final on Saturday.
O'Donnell said it would be another tough battle against City Memorial, with their last two matches decided by three shots or less.
"We'll go in with the idea of upsetting their plan of getting three in a row," O'Donnell said. "We're a pretty proud club. We'll go in as the underdogs on paper but I'm pretty confident when we're lining up on the green we'll be able to contest the 21 ends and give a strong performance."
O'Donnell said his teammates were "feeling positive" following plenty of practice at Dennington Bowling Club in the lead up, including an extra week after the first preliminary final was washed out.
"The week off, it always makes you a bit anxious, it's almost three weeks since our last game," O'Donnell said. "But we've had a couple match simulations at Dennington and plenty of practice so I think we'll come up nice and fresh."
Warrnambool has one change, with Mick Steel, who was unavailable for the semi final, returning as third for Paul Cameron. Meanwhile, City Memorial's Julie Dosser also returns after she was unavailable for last week's preliminary final.
With three premierships up for grabs, O'Donnell said any flag won on Saturday would mean a lot to the club.
"Last year, our div two Red side won division two - they're contesting it again - and the whole club celebrated," he said. "We take any premiership we can get and we celebrate it accordingly."
The WDPA grand finals start from 1pm at Dennington Bowling Club.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
