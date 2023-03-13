A specialised road survey van will be driving around Warrnambool over the next two weeks to help plan road maintenance.
Its striking appearance often draws questions from other road users, many of whom think its a Google Street View car.
The cameras mounted to the roof of the brightly coloured van won't be taking photos of the street, but the city's 312 kilometre sealed road network.
The road condition audit will be conducted on behalf of the Warrnambool City Council from March 13.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said understanding the current condition of the roads would help with ongoing maintenance.
"Over the next two weeks, the van will drive along all of our sealed roads to obtain detailed video imaging, creating a condition assessment that will prove invaluable for our assets management team," she said.
"The last road survey was conducted in 2019 using the same method, so we will compare those results against what we receive this time so we can monitor any deterioration."
Cr Arnott said maintaining the roads was preferable to repairing them.
"While occasionally we need to carry out unplanned road maintenance after heavy rain, the majority of what we do is proactive," she said.
"It's usually less disruptive and more cost effective to maintain what we have, and an important part of that is knowing the condition of our road network so that we can prioritise and plan ahead."
While the van is covered in hazard lighting and other warning devices, it'll be driven at normal traffic speeds and behave like any other car.
The Warrnambool City Council recommends leaving a full car length when driving behind the van to give the cameras a clear view of the road.
The council said the van's cameras were solely focused on the road and no photos of private properties or structures would be taken.
