The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Daniel Bowman-trained Is It Me lines up for $150,000 three-year-old race at Flemington

By Tim Auld
Updated March 10 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman has called on the services of jockey Jamie Kah to race Is It Me on Saturday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

UNBEATEN Warrnambool galloper Is It Me faces his toughest test when he lines up for his third start in a $150,000 three-year-old race at Flemington on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.