UNBEATEN Warrnambool galloper Is It Me faces his toughest test when he lines up for his third start in a $150,000 three-year-old race at Flemington on Saturday.
Is It Me resumes for trainer Daniel Bowman on the back of scoring impressive victories at Penshurst and Morphettville last year before having a brief let-up.
Bowman has called on the services of top jockey Jamie Kah to do the steering in Saturday's 1400-metre contest.
"We're putting Is It Me in the deep end," Bowman told The Standard. "We had him nominated for Adelaide and Warrnambool on Monday in easier races but decided to go to Flemington on Saturday.
"It's his toughest challenge. It's sink or swim but I'm confident he'll be up to the test.
"We offered the ride to Jamie Kah after Melissa Julius who has done a power of trackwork and rode Is It Me in his two race wins was unable to make the weight.
"It's really unfortunate Melissa will miss the ride. It'll be interesting to see what Jamie thinks about the horse after she has the ride."
Is It Me, a $40,000 purchase by Bowman at the 2021 Melbourne Premier Yearling Sales, has trialled up good for Saturday's assignment according to the popular trainer.
"I can't fault his trackwork in the lead up," he said. "He trialled up good over 1000 metres at Terang. We'll just take his runs one run at a time. We haven't set any big goals at this stage but I would think he may measure up to listed races in Melbourne over the spring."
Bookmakers have installed Is It Me as the $3.20 favourite to win.
Warrnambool trainers Maddie Raymond, Symon Wilde and Lindsey Smith have runners on the big nine race program while local trainer Matthew Williams runs his talented mare Toregene in the $600,000 group one Coolmore Classic at Rosehill.
