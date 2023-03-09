The Standard
Tackle Shack: South west anglers enjoy fruitful inshore fishing

By Corey McLaren
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 9:40am
Sam Powell with his solid bream from the Hopkins River.
Harry Chatfield with his brown trout out of the Merri.

The inshore fishing around our area has fired up this past couple of weeks with some excellent captures being made in all our estuaries.

