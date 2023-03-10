South West Pirates volleyballer Bailey Snook has full confidence his men's division two side can prevail in the 49th annual seaside tournament in Warrnambool.
The competition, which runs from Saturday until Monday at the ARC Stadium, Brauer College, Emmanuel College and St John's Primary School, will see a record 90 teams compete for silverware across a range of divisions.
Snook's side is one of five Pirates' outfits participating, with the association also entering two men's division three sides and two women's division two teams.
"I think we're going to win," Snook told The Standard.
"We'll work together and we'll win, I know we can.
"It's just a matter of doing what we need to on the court.
"It's really good when you've got a team who all work together and have a shared goal."
The middle-blocker, who has contested the tournament seven times previously, is expecting a high-level of competition from opposing teams, some of which will travel from as far as Tasmania and South Australia for the event.
He said his side and the other Pirates' teams had been training "week-in, week-out" over the past two months in preparation and added that communication was key for his side to succeed.
"Volleyball's all about keeping your energy up and talking together as a team to know what's going on at any one moment," he said.
Pirates men's division two coach Craig Gibbs believes his side "should go alright" after most of the members had spent two-to-three years playing together.
The side welcomes two new players in Joey Tuisuva and Horsham's Caleb Smith.
Gibbs said his side had most facets of its game covered.
"Maybe a little bit of defensive work, we might be lacking a bit there because we're such a big side, a little bit slow," he said. "But other than that, we've been working that pretty strong so I think we'll handle it."
Warrnambool Volleyball Association president Tanya Hughes is excited for the event which showcases the region and its sporting facilities.
"The teams really love coming down to Warrnambool, coming down the long weekend and playing volleyball," she said.
She is expecting a good showing from the South West Pirates teams.
"I think they will actually do OK," she said.
"It's really hard to know until it really starts.
"But they've been training really well and they're very excited to play, so it's really, really good."
The opening games of the tournament get under way from 8am on Saturday.
