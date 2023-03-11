Plan for AquaZone desperately needed

Dear valued subscribers,
When it comes to feasibility studies the Warrnambool City Council could be seen as wasting money and/or just sitting on its hands.
There's already been $100,000 allocated for a feasibility study for the Warrnambool Art Gallery and a pie-in-the-sky move to Cannon Hill, with the prospect of another about $70,000 being allocated to look at developing the current site.
There has been a very strong backlash about the Cannon Hill site, and a community campaign launched protesting the idea.
Green bumper stickers with 'Hands off Cannon Hill' can be seen on cars driving around the city and a petition against the move to the scenic location garnered more than 1700 signatures.
A plan is also needed for the current Arc site off Caramut Road, which could incorporate the now defunct Warrnambool saleyards site.
Imagine an upgraded basketball/netball facility with a state-of-the art aquatic centre backed by residential housing and an additional light industrial zone.
That's a priority for Warrnambool well ahead of many other interests.
There would also be the possibility of using the current Olympic pool site for other purposes.
There's also a need for more affordable housing in the city.
Current city councillors campaigned in 2020 ahead the election for a feasibility study on AquaZone, but that hasn't happened despite a concerted push in the past 12 months.
It will happen at some point but what's the plan?
What's the scope?
And when is it going to happen?
Warrnambool is growing but at present we can't house everyone and that's holding back industry and the services we need to continue to grow.
The number one priority at the council internally has to be to ensure its planning department is fully staffed, and we understand that's a challenge in a competitive employment marketplace.
But, growth is the key - growth attracts state and federal funding and more opportunities that will help Warrnambool as a city and service centre progress.
Hurry up council, the city can't wait any longer for you to try and get it right.
It's time for action.
In other news this week, Warrnambool could be about to get its very own seafood market under plans being investigated as part of a joint project.
Fans of Port Fairy's East Beach have sent a strong message to the Victorian government about how to fix the rubbish problem in its eroding sand dunes, unequivocally voting for it to be dug out.
A top police boss has a "very strong desire" to get more highway patrol units and booze buses to the region in an attempt to quell this year's horror run of fatalities.
Busloads of farmers from as far as America are heading to the south-west to catch a glimpse of the first robotic dairy in the southern hemisphere, owned by farmer Paul Smith and his wife Marsha.
A woman who illegally claimed more than $40,000 in Centrelink benefits has now admitted to concocting claims for disadvantaged families and buying herself goods with a council bank card.
Warrnambool will ride the tourism wave this weekend with three sporting events bringing thousands of visitors to town.
More than 5000 people are expected to take part in the events which include a surf club carnival, tennis competition and volleyball tournament.
A dangerous Warrnambool CBD roundabout will get a $400,000 makeover, but one city councillor is concerned about how it will impact traffic.
Emmanuel College has welcomed its first exchange students this year, with three pupils coming from Tokiwamatsu High School in Tokyo.
Kermond's in Port Fairy was expected to open in time for the folk festival this weekend.
Co-owner Tim Tanner said there was a lot of excitement ahead of the opening of the new store on Bank Street.
Port Fairy's population will more than triple over the weekend as tourists flood in for the annual Folk Festival.
A Moyne Shire Council spokesman said more than 8000 people were booked into the seaside village's two caravan parks over the weekend, a huge influx for a town of just 3700 people.
Parents are being urged to be aware of their teenagers' activities and travel plans after claims Port Fairy police officers were forced to act as babysitters on New Year's Eve.
Port Fairy police will be backed by additional officers this weekend to patrol the town and venues during the Port Fairy Folk Festival.
Until next week, take care and stay safe,
Rachael Houlihan, deputy editor
Deputy editor at The Standard. Former Warrnambool City Council and general news reporter. Send me news tips: rhoulihan@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
