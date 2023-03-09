A woman has come away uninjured after she crashed her car into a light pole while driving in the city on Thursday, March 9.
Warrnambool police Sergeant James Van England said the 18-year-old Warrnambool woman was travelling west along Raglan Parade, between Fairy and Kepler Streets, about 6.40pm.
"She has appeared to lose control and collided with a light pole," Sergeant Van England said.
"The pole wasn't moved by the force of the hit but the light came off."
Sergeant Van England said the incident did not cause any power outages.
He said paramedics from Ambulance Victoria assessed the driver at the scene for injuries, but she did not need to be transported to hospital.
He said the Warrnambool crime scene investigation unit and Koroit uniform members assisted.
The road was closed while police assessed the scene, also providing traffic control.
Sergeant Van England said Fire Rescue Victoria members attended to clean the scene.
The car has been towed from the scene.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
