Astute Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith has been left flat and disappointed after he had to scratch his stable star Tuvalu from the $5 million All-Star Mile at Moonee Valley on March 18.
Tuvalu was found to be suffering with a lung infection following a veterinary inspection of the lightly raced five-year-old after an unplaced run in the Blamey Stakes at Flemington on Saturday.
Smith said he knew there was something wrong with Tuvalu straight after the Blamey.
"I just knew he was not right but I couldn't pin-point what was wrong," Smith told The Standard.
"Our vets did a complete examination on Tuvalu once he came back to Warrnambool and the results came back late on Wednesday night and showed he's suffering with a lung infection.
"It's a crying shame we're going to miss the All-Star Mile.
"I feel really sorry for Tuvalu's owners but I'm disappointed for all our stable staff.
"We've had a big hype around the stable for the last few weeks leading into the All-Star Mile and then to get scratched was devastating.
"There was a real empty feeling around the stable on Thursday but I told the staff - that's what can happen in racing.
"Tuvalu will have a really good break.
"He deserves the break as Tuvalu has been in the stable for nearly a year.
"We'll give him the good break and look at some of the feature races in the spring for him later in the year."
The Peter-and-Paul Snowden-trained group one winning filly Sheeza Belter, who has won five of her 11 starts, has been elevated into the All- Star Mile field after the scratching of Tuvalu.
The results came back late on Wednesday night and showed he's suffering with a lung infection.- Lindsey Smith
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.