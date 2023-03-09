The Standard
Home/Sport/Cricket

Allansford-Panmure to back in system for Warrnambool association qualifying final against Dennington

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated March 9 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allansford-Panmure's Kade Parker is a key player for the Gators this finals series. Picture by Sean McKenna

Allansford-Panmure captain-coach Kyal Timms says he is wary of the threat posed by Dennington but is backing in his troops to deliver when it matters in Saturday's Warrnambool and District Cricket Association qualifying final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.