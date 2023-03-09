Allansford-Panmure captain-coach Kyal Timms says he is wary of the threat posed by Dennington but is backing in his troops to deliver when it matters in Saturday's Warrnambool and District Cricket Association qualifying final.
The third-placed Gators enter the pointy-end in electric form, humming from wins in five of the past six matches with only a blemish against Mortlake making for a formline befitting of a group which finished equal second.
The Dogs, however, have been somewhat patchy having won three of their last six but are capable of beating anyone on their day.
"We know our game, what our plans are. We're a really even side, have no superstars I suppose," Timms said of his group.
"We've got some great batsmen like Chris Bant, Kade Parker and there are a lot of us who would like to make a few more runs, but what we focus on is trying to contribute, we don't have to be the standout player.
"It's the same with our bowling, it's not all about wickets it's about dot balls and building that pressure. One-day cricket is a different aspect, it's not normally what we play but it allows you to have processes and plans in place."
He said the Dogs were a side well balanced and with plenty of defensive and attacking options.
"We respect them, they're well led and we respect their bowling attack a lot, they bowl great line and lengths" he said.
"With their batting they can be really explosive, so we're not going in favourites, there's no such thing as an underdog really in this competition. It's such an even competition.
"We're wary of their better players but we're confident in our game, our plans and if we execute to our level we're confident we can win. But we've got a lot of respect for Dennington."
Timms said he was proud of the group for digging deep and remaining consistent despite so many obstacles along the way.
"It has been a long year, we've been going since August but we've had half a year washed out so the biggest challenge has been to keep the players motivated. Momentum has been challenging. In division one, with these washouts we just wanted to chip away, do the one-percenters well and that's why we've got to where we are.
"That continuity with availability has been great and it's been a massive reason why we're here."
Timms said he expected some 'tough' conditions with rain throughout the week, potentially making for a deck conducive to bowling at Jones Oval in Warrnambool.
"There's been a lot of rain, it'll be chalk and cheese as to what the pitch will be like," he said. "We felt like Jones, out of the grounds we were provided was the best suited for us.
"Ideally you'd love to pick a home final but it wasn't the case so we feel it's the best for us as a team.
"It'll be interesting what is prepared. All curators are probably behind the eight-ball a little bit."
