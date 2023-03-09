The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Penshurst export Josh Rentsch eager for second year with Sturt in SANFL

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:00pm, first published March 9 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penshurst export Josh Rentsch, right, celebrates a goal for Sturt last season. Picture by Phil Radoslovic

Penshurst export and Sturt footballer Josh Rentsch will attack the upcoming SANFL season armed with lessons learned from his first season at the level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.