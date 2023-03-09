Weather permitting, this weekend will see the culmination of 17 weeks of Lawn Bowls Club's endeavours to attain premiership flags across the 4 Divisions for the 22/23 Western District Playing Area Saturday pennant season.
Both City Memorial Bowls Club and Warrnambool Bowls Club feature heavily in the grand finals across the four divisions, with City represented in all four divisions while the Timor St club is participating across three of the divisions.
The grand finals, featuring eight teams that have earned the right to play in the deciders, will all take place at Dennington Bowls Club.
In division one Warrnambool Gold will compete against City Red, with the latter having defeated Mortlake Blue at the weekend at Warrnambool Bowls Club.
The two teams met three-weeks ago in the second semi-final with Gold triumphing 60 shots to 57.
In division two, Warrnambool Red will line up against City White who defeated their club counterparts City Blue under the dome two-weeks ago, when all the remaining preliminary finals were postponed due to inclement weather.
In division three, Warrnambool White will compete against City Yellow who defeated Port Fairy Gold at Koroit on Saturday.
In division four, relative New-comers in Dunkeld White who are in their second year of the WDPA, will line up against City Orange who defeated Mortlake Gold in the preliminary final at Lawn Tennis on Saturday.
Divisions one and two will play on the top green and divisions three and four will play on the bottom green respectively at Dennington.
The general public are most welcome to attend out at Dennington and witness what should be in all, four very competitive games of lawn bowls.
All matches get under way at 1pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.