The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Compelling viewing awaits in 2022-23 bowls weekend pennant grand finals

By Gerald Madden
Updated March 9 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Cornick's Warrnambool Gold side faces City Red in the division one final. Picture by Sean McKenna

Weather permitting, this weekend will see the culmination of 17 weeks of Lawn Bowls Club's endeavours to attain premiership flags across the 4 Divisions for the 22/23 Western District Playing Area Saturday pennant season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.