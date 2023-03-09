Science education centre BioLAB visited Brauer College on Wednesday to work with its sport industry program students.
Program facilitator Iain Jackson said the visit was a great learning opportunity.
"They're doing a VO2 max test to look at their aerobic fitness, basically the maximum amount of oxygen they can consume," he said.
"Typically someone who's got a high VO2 max would be a very good endurance athlete, it's a real gold standard measure of your aerobic fitness."
BioLAB has been working with schools in Warrnambool since 2012. Mr Jackson said this practical learning wouldn't be possible without them.
"In the year 12 PE course, we talk a lot about oxygen use and VO2 max but if we didn't have these guys the kids just wouldn't be able to experience it," he said.
"It helps them with their studies but it might also open their eyes to what's possible in tertiary education."
