Warrnambool will ride the tourism wave this weekend with three sporting events bringing thousands of visitors to town.
More than 5000 people are expected to take part in the events which include a surf club carnival, tennis competition and volleyball tournament.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said it was a big weekend for Warrnambool.
"It's a fabulous weekend. There's a lot on," she said.
The three-day Victorian Junior Lifesaving Championships will bring in about 1000 spectators with about 1200 children set to participate.
"That's just a big coup for Warrnambool," Cr Arnott said.
The stadium will play host to the volleyball tournament with 189 matches played over the weekend.
Warrnambool Volleyball Association president Tanya Hughes said 90 teams had entered which was more than last year with most years attracting between 60 and 70 teams. "It's exciting for the town," she said.
Ms Hughes said there was about 1000 people coming for the three-day tournament including teams from Tasmania and South Australia.
She said most people had accommodation bookings that rolled over from last year, but some of the newer teams had struggled to find somewhere to stay.
"Some are staying over an hour away, which is not ideal," she said.
The Warrnambool Lawn Open tennis tournament is also set to bring in 2300 people, Cr Arnott said.
"All in all, a huge sporting weekend for Warrnambool," Cr Arnott said.
"It's great for tourism, eating places and hopefully we have a great weekend of weather to help kick these events along a little bit more.
"These events have built up over the years."
Warrnambool Lawn tennis Club president Kim Tobin said 900 players would participate in the event which was at capacity.
She said the event sold out in three days this year - something that in other years would take three weeks.
"They're very keen to come," she said.
Cr Arnott said the tennis event had been the recipient of the most outstanding tournament at the 2020 Victorian Tennis awards.
She said she used to play in the tournament when she was a teen and it had often been referred to as a "mini-Australian Open".
"I used to play in it all the time. It was always a great tournament. It's great for the town. It's got longevity," she said.
"It was big even back then. That was when Peter McNamara and Paul McNamee kicked off their doubles together. They played doubles and they played against each other in the men's open."
Cr Arnott said she remembered watching the duo, who went on to find success at Wimbledon and the Australian Open.
"I can still vividly recall it because of the speed with which they hit the ball, it was unbelievable," she said.
Cr Arnott said she expected Warrnambool to be booked solid this weekend with the city also accommodating the overflow from the Port Fairy Folk Festival.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
