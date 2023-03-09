The Standard
Police do not want to see a repeat of Port Fairy's New Year's Eve celebrations

By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 9 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:15pm
Port Fairy police Sergeant Dave Walkley is urging parents to be aware of their children's folk festival plans.

Parents are being urged to be aware of their teenagers' activities and travel plans after claims Port Fairy police officers were forced to act as babysitters on New Year's Eve.

