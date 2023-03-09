Fathers love their children. They always have.
But the public perception of dads as a "provider" rather than a "nurturer" is deeply ingrained in society.
However, the tide is turning, and programs like the Warrnambool City Council's new playgroup for dads are giving fathers and father figures the chance to play with their children and connect with other dads, while helping to change the previously narrow definition of fatherhood.
Dion Barker attends with his son Finlay, and says the group has had major benefits for both father and son.
"The stereotypical dad works the nine to five, maybe plays sport or does something on the weekend," Dion says.
"If you're not that way inclined, or your circumstances are different, finding opportunities to interact with other dads becomes a challenge.
"Most playgroups are attended by mothers... you don't necessarily get the chance very often to interact with other fathers."
Dion says something like this group is more aligned with being open and being able to talk to people.
"It's been really good to talk to other dads and talk to Sona (the group facilitator) too and talk about the other services that the council offers," he says.
"That's been really helpful for me.
"Finlay is just over one and a half now and it's a time where he is very interactive and wants to play with other kids. So it's really good for the kids to have that time with other kids and also other toys, and different books and different activities."
Group facilitator Sona Tuakalau says the group allows men to play with their children in a relaxed environment, while allowing them to open up about the highs and lows of being a parent.
"I think it's important in any community to have a lot of different options for different people to feel welcomed and that they're a part of something," Sona says.
"We had playgroups at council that had dads turning up and wondering if there was a space for them to come and be social with other dads and have an opportunity to bond with their children.
"Not only are there a lot of things in common so you can start building friendships, you can start building a rapport and you can feel open to share different things.
"There's more in common with other dads and it's kind of a shared experience."
The Warrnambool Playgroup for Dads meets at the Beamish St kindergarten on Tuesdays at 10am.
For more information, or to join, contact the Children's Services Centre on 5559 4747 or childandfamily@warrnambool.vic.gov.au.
What is your child's most important learning tool?
Is it their laptop, their books, or is it their vision?
Children don't often complain of vision difficulties.
It is important for parents to be able to recognise the signs of a vision problem.
These may include squinting, head turns or tilts, moving closer to see things, reading difficulties or poor attention with near tasks.
In a comprehensive optometry exam for children, we not only ensure their eyes are healthy and measure how well they see, but also examine their binocular vision - which involves how well their eyes are aligned, how they move and coordinate together, and how well they focus for near tasks - all of which are essential for learning.
Problems with binocular vision can cause symptoms such as eye strain, fatigue, headaches and poor concentration.
Solutions to help may include prescription glasses or vision therapy eye exercises.
