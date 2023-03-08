The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Emmanuel College has three Japanese exchange students this term

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated March 9 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 9:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emmanuel College Japanese exchange students Riyu Suzuki, Mito Enjoji and Harue Suzuki. Picture by Anthony Brady

Emmanuel College has welcomed its first exchange students this year, with three pupils coming from Tokiwamatsu High School in Tokyo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.