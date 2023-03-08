Emmanuel College has welcomed its first exchange students this year, with three pupils coming from Tokiwamatsu High School in Tokyo.
Year 10 student Harue Suzuki and year 11 students Riyu Suzuki and Mito Enjoji arrived in Warrnambool and will stay in the city until the end of the first school term.
The girls have been taking English speaking classes during their nine-week exchange.
Mito said speaking English was "a little bit difficult" but she was "learning a lot".
Harue is playing the oboe in the Warrnambool City Band. Australian Institute of International Understanding group coordinator Simone Carroll Di Cesare said students were encouraged to involve themselves in the community.
"Last year, we had a student join Lyndo's Boxing and another perform at Melissa's Dance Elements," she said.
"There's a lot of community support with the whole program, which is really good."
While they said Australia was very different from back home, the girls were enjoying their time here.
Riyu said her favourite subject was art, while Harue liked psychology the most, as the class wasn't common in Japanese schools.
Exchange trips to Japan aren't offered yet at Emmanuel College, but Mrs Di Cesare said details would be released in the near future.
"We're going to start sending our students over to Japan soon, it's so exciting to get the opportunity after all these years," she said.
Another exchange trip will arrive at Emmanuel College in term four from Toyo High School in Shizuoka.
"Demand is growing, there's a lot of students coming our way," Mrs Di Cesare said.
