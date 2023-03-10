The first cohort of South West TAFE students heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have graduated in a grand celebration of their ability to overcome adversity.
More than 350 people filed into the Lighthouse Theatre to acknowledge the achievements of 50 graduating diploma students on Thursday.
South West TAFE CEO Mark Fidge said the awards night was testament to the dedication of students graduating from areas of beauty therapy, community services, conservation and land management, nursing, remedial massage and early childhood education and care.
"This is our first group of graduating students who were heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, so it is so wonderful to see them here tonight having successfully completed their qualifications," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
The ceremony also included the presentation of the 2022 Outstanding Student Awards.
Mr Fidge said students were nominated by their teachers and then interviewed by a panel which determined the best candidates across five categories.
"It is such a huge accomplishment for these students who have all excelled in their studies and have all gone on to be working in their fields and doing amazing things in the community," he said.
Award-winners included:
Nursing student Sirilak Khamchoo Boyd was also awarded a Deakin University Pathways Award.
The Portland student was inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic to pursue a nursing career in order to help her community.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.