Fifty SW TAFE students graduate in ceremony at Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated March 10 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 12:10pm
About 50 SW TAFE students graduated at the Lighthouse Theatre on Thursday night.

The first cohort of South West TAFE students heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have graduated in a grand celebration of their ability to overcome adversity.

