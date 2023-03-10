Modern living meets period elegance | House of the Week

Brimming with the grace and grandeur of the era, modern family comfort and the promise of an exciting future, this illustrious stone residence is wonderfully positioned on a 1121m2 site.
Tessellated tile veranda and elegant hallway introduces rooms showcasing large scale, ornate plasterwork and majestic ceiling heights.
Further exploration highlights the period features and modern living that flow throughout the home and lead you to the addition of an extension that spills out to the elevated deck creating the perfect indoor/outdoor open living plan.
This home is truly an entertainer's delight.
Upon entering the classic hallway, you are met with three out of the five bedrooms, all with fireplaces and the master with walk-in wardrobe. The grand formal dining room is perfect for those who enjoy hosting dinner parties with friends and family, and the main bathroom with separate shower and clawfoot bath.
The sitting room captures the true essence of home, giving warmth and contemporary comfort while showcasing an open fireplace, decorative cornice pargeting, timber features and stain glassed door panels.
The large open plan main living area highlights stone benchtops and quality appliances throughout the kitchen, with seamless interaction with the outdoor alfresco area and sizeable office or fifth bedroom with multiple potential uses.
The lower level living space is perfect for when guests come to visit, featuring the fourth bedroom with walk-in robe, rumpus, second bathroom and laundry. The large four car garage offers rear lane access via Heard Lane and the large loft space above is ideal for an office or teenage retreat.
Ideally positioned in one of Warrnambool's most sought-after and central addresses, Jamieson Street is in comfortable walking distance to popular primary and secondary schools, Aquazone Leisure Centre, botanic gardens, supermarkets, sporting grounds, CBD shopping and dining.
With only a short drive to the Warrnambool foreshore, walking trails and Lake Pertobe, the locale offers families or professionals alike the perfect central home.
Properties with a central location like this are not available very often. Ready to start its next chapter, this is an opportunity not to be missed.
