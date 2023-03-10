The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

12 Jamieson Street, Warrnambool | An entertainer's delight

March 11 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Modern living meets period elegance | House of the Week
  • 12 Jamieson Street, Warrnambool
  • Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 4
  • Price: $1,300,000 - $1,400,000
  • Auction: Saturday, March 18 at 11am
  • Inspect: Sunday, March 12 at 11am
  • Agency: Harris + Wood
  • Agent: Danny Harris, 0497 343 632

Brimming with the grace and grandeur of the era, modern family comfort and the promise of an exciting future, this illustrious stone residence is wonderfully positioned on a 1121m2 site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.