Harrow's popular National Bush Billycart Championships is on this weekend

By Jenny McLaren
Updated March 9 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 9:14am
Warrnambool's Tom O'Neill will compete at Harrow's bush billycart championships this weekend. Photo supplied

FOUR years after being derailed by a pandemic, insurance woes and bad weather, it's all systems go for Harrow's popular National Bush Billycart Championships this weekend.

