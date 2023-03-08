FOUR years after being derailed by a pandemic, insurance woes and bad weather, it's all systems go for Harrow's popular National Bush Billycart Championships this weekend.
And with $5000 on offer for the first carter in the event's 37-year history to break the one-minute barrier on the 1.2-kilometre course, competition is heating up.
Organiser and secretary of Harrow's NBB Association Adam Cunard said it would be the first time the two-day event returned to the town's annual Johnny Mullagh Cup Championship Labour Day weekend program since 2018.
"In 2019 we had bad weather and had to cancel the Sunday, then the last couple of years there was COVID and then we couldn't get insurance," he said.
A trial event was held last November under a new committee and a comprehensive new insurance policy.
"It's good to be back in the old timeslot," he said.
Mr Cunard said up to 25 billycart drivers were expected to vie for trophies in three classes - 250kg, 150kg and juniors aged eight to 16. The 250kg class winner will also take home $1000, while the coveted $5000 is up for grabs for a sub-minute run.
He said spectators would be able to watch the action from several vantage points with the quickest carts expected to clock up to 100km/h.
Practice laps will be held on Saturday and championship races on Sunday from 9am.
Entries can be made on the association's Facebook page, by emailing harrownbba2022@gmail.com or on the day.
