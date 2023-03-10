There is a Southern Ocean wind blowing,
O'er Warrnambool's people, stricken
The hunger in their eyes is showing
For they have not had their chicken
The Dirty Angel looks down on them
Even she's not finger lickin'
Her K.F. by the sea.
Where the restaurant is dismembered
A patient townsfolk yearns and lingers
Not content for other pale pretenders
They crave secret spices on their fingers
They yearn for their tenders
They yearn for their zingers
Their K.F. by the sea
Another franchise was in need
Before the Colonel was lost
No warning did the powers heed
And it's us that pay the cost
There will be no nugs or three-piece feeds
Until winter returns the frost
And our K.F. by the sea
Our K.F. by the sea
Samuel Ridley, Warrnambool
I was at the library function last Wednesday and I was dismayed to realise the children were taught about global warming and how to spread the word, but nothing about the basics.
I only have to look around and see all the litter, not just from individuals, but also supposed recycling depots not enclosed to prevent the litter being blown straight back out again.
Children and adults alike need to be taught recycling is essential and we are all responsible!
The amount of rubbish just discarded, even two steps from a bin - let alone putting it in the appropriate bin.
Recycle depots need to be free of charge to encourage people to deliver their hard rubbish to the depot instead of dumping it everywhere else.
Maybe the children can all get together and campaign to council to have them fix both the encasing of depots and free hard waste problems.
Helen Tredinnick, Warrnambool
The Warrnambool Saleyards may be gone, but the Warrnambool City Council is not seeing the aftermath of the personal injuries they have caused the farmers, their families and the workers along with all the other people like stock agents and buyers.
I personally only realised today the toll it has taken on my partner, who has had part of his Wednesday work day for 40 years taken away from him.
It is like a someone close to him has died and gone - what is remaining is not the same and change can be very difficult.
He must travel further, does not earn the same, has extra expenses and - worst of all - less time at home to wind down.
I worry about him and all the others who are going through the same thing, so now I am putting it out there to all be as supportive as possible without being obvious to affected persons.
What is done is done but the community needs to be aware of the aftermath that is not seen by those who don't think they were affected.
Alexandra North, Warrnambool
As a regular to Warrnambool, I enjoy sitting at Cannon Hill to enjoy the unique view.
Why not put the art gallery at Fletcher Jones where the gardens can be enjoyed and the building utilised, and preserve this piece of Warrnambool's history?
Roslyn Baker, Timboon
The Robodebt 'shame' presents us with a clear example of why political parties are fraught.
It is precisely this sort of behaviour that has given rise to the Voices movement.
The scandalous confession of a former Morrison government minister - that he knew the Robodebt scheme was possibly illegal but was bound by Cabinet/party rules to keep silent at the expense of truth-telling to the Australian citizens - is disgraceful.
It caused tremendous harm, was dishonest, ignored integrity, promoted cynicism and eroded our democracy.
Genevieve Grant, Voices of Wannon, Rosebrook
In my humble opinion, as long as political donations remain to be acceptable in Australia, human-caused climate change will continue to be an immense problem for all Australians.
Many Australians are now aware an extremely large quantity of fossil fuels simply have to be eliminated from the energy-producing fuels used by corporations for climate change to be brought under control.
It is a most unfortunate fact that the big polluting corporations will ensure, by means of large political donations, that their sources of income from polluting activities will continue well into the future.
There are times when the truth can be hard to accept.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA
