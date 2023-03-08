The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Man, 41, now being assessed for his suitability to do a CCO

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 9 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 8:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AFL grand final day assault three years ago leads to arrest

A 41-year-old Hamilton man is being assessed for a community corrections order three years after being involved in an AFL grand final day assault.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.