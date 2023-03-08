AFL grand final day assault three years ago leads to arrest

A 41-year-old Hamilton man is being assessed for a community corrections order three years after being involved in an AFL grand final day assault.
Mark Parham was arrested, interviewed and charged after the incident, but failed to appear in the Hamilton Magistrates Court when required.
A warrant was then issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody by Hamilton police on Thursday before being presented to the Hamilton court.
It's understood the magistrate adjourned the further hearing of the matter so Parham can be assessed for his suitability to complete a CCO.
The case was adjourned until March 22 when Parham is expected to be sentenced, which depends on the outcome of his suitability assessment.
Police alleged that Parham was drinking on AFL grand final day in September 2019 when he argued with someone he knew and punched that person to the face, causing a split lip.
Parham appeared in the Hamilton court after 3.30pm on Wednesday when the matter was dealt with by a magistrate.
The magistrate warned Parham if he did not attend court on March 22 he could expect to be remanded in custody in future.
IN OTHER NEWS
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.