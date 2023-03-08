Heytesbury Rebels captain-coach Simon Harkness believes two consecutive losses in the lead-in to South West Cricket finals can spur his side to great heights in the finals series.
The minor premiers and 2021-22 division title winners enter Saturday's cut-throat semi-final against Cobden off the back of defeats to Bookaar and Pomborneit in round 12 and 14 respectively, with a washout in between making for a wobbly formline.
But the distinguished leader says it has taught the group plenty of lessons about what it needs to work on.
He subscribes to the theory that there is such thing as a "good loss", especially at the pointy-end of the season.
"It was a good kick up the backside to be honest, it's what we needed," he said.
"It's highlighted a few things we needed to work on and I'm excited to fix a few areas we've talked about.
"We're in good shape to bounce back. You notice a few things when you win a lot, more complacency, it's not the big things, but those little things that creep in and you can go blue in the face as a coach but until you can see it and feel it and acknowledge it, you can't fix it.
"A loss is what we needed despite playing some good cricket."
He said past finals experience would be helpful in the next few weeks, but understood the group was different to the 2021-22 group which climbed the mountain.
"I feel like we're in a good spot to challenge, I'm just proud of the group for getting there to be honest," he said.
"We lost six players from last year so to be back in this position again is fantastic for the club.
"This year is different to last. The make-up of the team is different and our strengths are different too.
"But anything can happen in finals being a knockout comp.
