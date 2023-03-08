The Standard
Home/Sport/Cricket

Heytesbury Rebels to play Cobden in South West Cricket elimination final on Saturday

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated March 8 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heytesbury Rebels' Chris Vogels celebrates a wicket earlier this season. Picture by Anthony Brady

Heytesbury Rebels captain-coach Simon Harkness believes two consecutive losses in the lead-in to South West Cricket finals can spur his side to great heights in the finals series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.