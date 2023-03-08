THE $5 million group one Cox Plate in October will be one of the feature races Attrition will be entered in during the spring by former Warrnambool trainer Mitch Freedman.
Attrition finished a gallant second behind New Zealand-bred-filly Legarto in last Saturday's $1 million Australian Guineas (1600m) at Flemington.
Freedman said following Attrition's minor placing in the Guineas the three-year-old went to the spelling paddock on Wednesday.
"Attrition has done a huge job in his four runs in this campaign," he said.
"We could have pushed forward to other rich races in the autumn but we've decided to give him a good break.
"We may give him six to eight weeks in the paddock before bringing him back into work. He's still very immature and needs a bit of time to furnish out.
"I'm sure after the break he'll come back a lot stronger. I was really proud how he ran in Saturday's Guineas."
Freedman, who played football for Russell's Creek while living in Warrnambool before transferring his training operation to Ballarat, said numerous Spring opportunities were open to Attrition.
"We'll be putting an entry in for the Cox Plate," he said. "The Cox Plate is a serious option but there are lots of other top races in Melbourne and Sydney in the spring that we can consider like the Makybe Diva Stakes and the Turnbull Stakes or we could look at the Golden Eagle in Sydney.
"We'll just be guided how Attrition is going early in the spring as to which path we go down."
Attrition has won two of his six starts.
