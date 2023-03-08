It's great... to have the support of people.- Laura Waters
The Ocean Film Festival is coming to Warrnambool this month, the last showing still available in Victoria.
A total of seven films are featured this year, of which five are produced by Australian filmmakers.
Highlights in this lineup include Italian short film Broken Breath and the festival's opener Gone with the Wing, which documents Andrew Englisch's attempt to be the first person to cross the Bass Straight on a wing foil.
Festival host Laura Waters said while the high number of Australian films was "unusual", it had gone down well with crowds.
"This is the 10th year of the Ocean Film Festival. It's great to get to this stage and have the support of people who come to see us," she said.
The Ocean Film Festival will be held at Warrnambool's Capitol Cinema on March 16. Despite other shows in Victoria having sold out, Ms Waters said there were plenty of seats left.
The festival has donated over $40,000 to Australian ocean-based charities.
"The event attracts people with a shared love of the ocean and we encourage people to get vocal, clap and marvel at it together," Ms Waters said. "So there's always a really good feeling of camaraderie."
