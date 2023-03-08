Spring Creek division three captain-coach Daniel Buck is hoping a strong finals series by his side could lead to future promotion to division two.
The Strikers, in just their second year as a club, finished the regular season in second spot and are eyeing back-to-back premierships in Warrnambool and District cricket's division three.
Buck, who also coaches the club's finals-bound division four side, believes eventual promotion for the Strikers is a necessity moving forward.
"I think as a club to get better and to get bigger we do have to step up to division two cricket and then that becomes a recruiting tool as well," he said.
"I think there's a couple in our division three side that are probably itching to play division two cricket."
For now though, Buck is focused on Saturday's semi-final matches against Koroit in division three and minor premiers Nestles in division four.
The Spring Creek mentor, in his first year with the club, said he was "stoked" to see both teams play finals.
"Just before Christmas, our div four team especially were just struggling for numbers a little bit," he said.
"To see them finish top-four has given the club a real rising belief."
Bowling has been a strong point for the Strikers in division three this season, with six bowlers snaring at least 10 wickets in the campaign.
Veteran paceman Chris Woodbridge leads the way with 17 wickets to his name from nine matches.
Buck, who previously played with South West cricket's Pomborneit, has a high opinion of his bowling contingent.
"I always say to them, it's the best division three bowling side that I've been a part of," he said.
"They still don't believe it, I don't think they know how good we actually are. I know that sounds very arrogant but I don't know how to explain it but when I went there you could tell they were good."
With the bat, Buck leads the way after plundering a team-high 357 runs from nine innings just ahead of rising all-rounder Jackson Hansford (346), who the skipper rates highly in both disciplines.
"He (Hansford) just does everything you want in a teammate and as a captain and a coach," he said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
