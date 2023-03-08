Warrnambool police detectives are investigating possible links between an attempted burglary at a Dennington service station early Wednesday and two recent ram raids.
Detective Senior Constable Craig Wastell, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the ram raids were committed at the Cheap As Chips store and the BP service station on Mortlake Road in the past fortnight.
"We are investigating possible links with those ram raids and the attempted burglary at the EG Ampol service station off Lindsay Street in Dennington early Wednesday morning," he said.
"It's believed two offenders attended at the service station and attempted to force entry through a roller door/delivery entrance at the rear of the service station at about 1.50am.
"It's believed the offenders were wearing dark coloured clothes and may have been associated with a car parked on the south side of Princes Highway/Raglan Parade which had its headlights on."
Any witnesses or anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool police station CIU on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
