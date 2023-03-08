The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Police investigating incident at a Warrnambool licensed venue on Friday, February 3

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 8 2023 - 11:21am, first published 11:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are trying to identify this man. Anyone with information is request to contact the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333.

Police are trying to identify a man who got involved in an argument with a woman at a Warrnambool licensed venue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.