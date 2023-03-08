Police are trying to identify a man who got involved in an argument with a woman at a Warrnambool licensed venue.
Warrnambool police Constable Ryan Hammersley said that on Friday, February 3, a man was involved in an incident at Rafferty's Tavern in west Warrnambool.
"This male has become involved in an argument shoving a female patron he was with at the time," he said.
"They have both left the venue and the male has punched the glass door causing it to smash.
"If you have any knowledge as to the identity of this male could you please contact the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333, or do an anonymous report to crimestoppers.com.au or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
