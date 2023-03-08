A south-west teen three-piece will make its debut this week in an intimate show with renowned South Sudanese contemporary singer Ajak Kwai.
Lung Bleach will open for Kwai during a special set held in The Dart and Marlin's courtyard on Friday.
Kwai is travelling with her five-piece backing band as part of her 'Good On You Tour' 2023, stopping in at the Timor Street venue before returning to the Port Fairy Folk Festival stage over the weekend.
Her music draws upon South Sudanese funk and blues influences and brings together elements of traditional music alongside more contemporary gestures.
Alongside sharing political messages through her music, Kwai is a radio broadcaster in Melbourne on both PBS and 3CR, and sings in English, Arabic, and her native language Dinka.
Support act Lung Bleach features Koroit-based front woman Ruby McKenna, 17, bassist Hana Lumsdon, 16, also of Koroit, and Wangoom drummer Olive Adams, 16.
Adams said Lung Bleach started with herself and McKenna in about December.
"We've all known each other for a really long time as our parents are friends but at the end of last year, Ruby messaged me on Instagram as she knew I played the drums and was interested in playing together," she told The Standard.
"We got together in December as a two-piece band and played one gig together (at Port Fairy's Star of the West). After that we thought we wanted a third sound, a bass player, so we invited Hana."
But Hana had never actually played bass, Adams said.
"She said 'I'll learn bass for the band' and now she's an amazing player," she said.
"It's pretty funny she did that just for the band."
Adams, who first picked up drumsticks aged six, said she was keen for Friday's gig.
"It's such a cool opportunity and really exciting to be supporting Ajak Kwai over the Folkie weekend," she said.
You can catch Ajak Kwai and Lung Bleach at The Dart and Marlin on Friday.
Music from 7pm with one free drink per ticket.
