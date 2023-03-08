Relief was the overriding emotion which raced through Dennington stalwart Pete Shepherd's head as he reached triple figures with the bat for the first time in his career on Saturday.
The much-loved cricketer - with close to 200 senior Warrnambool and District Cricket Association games - had come close to reaching the magical milestone on a couple of occasions, but there was no stopping him at Brauer College against West Warrnambool in division three on the weekend as he slapped an incredible 159 from just 96 balls in 89 minutes of mayhem.
His last 50 runs came in just 11 minutes, with the knock featuring 15 sixes and 13 fours - equating to 142 runs scored in boundaries alone.
Shepherd stopped bowling this season due to an elbow injury and said batting hadn't previously been something of a 'priority' throughout the journey but enjoyed the ability to free his mind on the weekend and play on instinct.
"Being primarily a bowler, batting hasn't always been a priority, but in saying that I've batted in every position along the way, from opening to the bottom," he said.
"I've never had a huge emphasis on my batting, bowling's been such a huge part of my game predominately throughout my career but in saying that I do like being involved in all facets of the game."
He said it was one of those knocks where he just backed himself in and played with freedom.
"It was just in the moment, I saw the ball really well and was reacting to what was coming down," he said.
"There wasn't a moment where I tried to accelerate or anything like that. When I got to the 100, it was a bit of a surprise but mostly relief and maybe I did free my mind a bit more after I got there."
Dismissed with five overs to spare, the real question is: did he throw away a chance at a double-hundred?
"All the stalwarts at Dennington reckon I did," he said with a laugh.
"They did say I threw away 200, but I was happy to bat time. I got to bat for 25 overs which I hadn't done in a really long time.
"I was just happy to do that so it was enjoyable."
Warrnambool cricket export Brody Couch will line-up for Atlanta Fire in the upcoming MLC Champions Open, which begins on Sunday, March 12 as he gears up for the potential of representing the United States in coming years.
The Victorian contracted rookie and Melbourne Stars listed fast-bowler is off to the US for the Major League Cricket (MLC) combine ahead of the inaugural T20 competition's draft on March 19, with the hope of playing for his mother Karin's home country.
The US automatically qualify as hosts alongside the West Indies - in the 2024 World Cup - meaning the right-armer from Nirranda could play international cricket if he can spark interest from his stint in the MLC.
The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association senior finals venues have been announced for this weekend's finals, with a wide-range of grounds to host qualifying and semi-final matches.
Division one
Allansford-Panmure v Dennington (Jones Oval, Warrnambool); Mortlake v West Warrnambool (Jetty Flat, Warrnambool)
Division two
Allansford-Panmure Green v Nirranda (Davidson Oval, Warrnambool); Russells Creek v Koroit (Jack Keane Oval, Koroit)
Division three
Russells Creek v Dennington (Brierly Recreation Reserve, Warrnambool); Spring Creek v Koroit (Woolsthorpe Recreation Reserve, Woolsthorpe)
Division four
Nestles v Spring Creek (McLean Oval, Allansford); Port Fairy v Mortlake (Victoria Park, Koroit)
Port Fairy export Joe Medew-Ewen will feature in the opening weekend of Victorian Premier Cricket men's finals on Saturday after his Northcote finished in seventh position on the ladder.
The talented left-arm tweaker has enjoyed a superb return season to his native state after a stint in South Australia, which included a Sheffield Shield appearance with the Redbacks, snaring 27 wickets at an average of 22 to be the leading wicket taker for spinners in the competition.
The Dragons tackle St Kilda at the Junction Oval on Saturday and Sunday.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
